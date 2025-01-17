Justin Freeh Joins Naval War College Foundation’s Board of Trustees

Justin Freeh , president and chief operating officer of artificial intelligence and machine learning prototyping company Intelibits, has been appointed to the Naval War College Foundation’s board of trustees.

“It’s an honor to serve alongside my fellow Trustees of the Naval War College Foundation in support of this honorable mission. Educate today in order to secure tomorrow,” said Freeh in a LinkedIn post .

The foundation provides funding to support the Naval War College’s mission to develop military and civilian leaders. The Naval War College follows a curriculum based on leader development, military preparedness and statesmanship, and the foundation enables these areas through research and scholarship support, capital improvements, regional studies programs and more.

Justin Freeh’s Career

Prior to his current role, Freeh served as president and COO of SCATR, Corp., a cybersecurity company specializing in zero trust transmission security for national security missions.

Earlier, Freeh served for five years as the president and COO of defense technology company Ncyber. Freeh’s time at Ncyber included the post-acquisition integration of the business by a defense industrial base company. Freeh’s industry career also includes time working in private equity.

Freeh previously served as an active duty officer in the U.S. Navy.