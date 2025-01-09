J&J Worldwide Services Wins Spot on $1.8B Navy WEXMAC 2.0 Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded CBRE’s government and defense business J&J Worldwide Services a spot on a potential 10-year, $1.8 billion follow-on contract to provide logistics support services for expeditionary forces worldwide.

In a LinkedIn post published Tuesday, J&J Worldwide Services said it will help set and sustain theaters to support combatant commands, federal agencies and coalition partners operating in 17 geographic territories under the second iteration of the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract, or WEXMAC 2.0.

What Is WEXMAC 2.0?

WEXMAC 2.0 is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that has a five-year base period and five option years.

The IDIQ contract covers six phases of the military continuum: theater opening, sustainment, theater distribution, stability operations, Defense Support of Civil Authorities and mission transition/termination.

According to a draft solicitation issued by Naval Supply Systems Command in June 2024, the WEXMAC 2.0 contract vehicle will provide support for contingency operations, humanitarian assistance, peacekeeping operations and military exercises.

Tasks include base operations and life support services, medical services, force protection services, logistics and transportation services, communications services, material handling equipment and crane services and conference and catering services.

What Does J&J Worldwide Services Do?

J&J provides engineering, healthcare, facilities maintenance and base operations support services for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies through fixed-price contracts.

The company has more than 3,300 employees serving more than 250 military installations, hospitals and clinics across the U.S., Europe, the Caribbean, Asia and the Middle East.

In February 2024, CBRE closed its acquisition of J&J Worldwide Services from Arlington Capital Partners to expand its public sector capabilities.