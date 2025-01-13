C3 AI Names Jason Rahimitabar as Federal Business Strategy and Development VP

C3 AI has appointed former CAE USA executive Jason Rahimitabar as vice president of strategy and business development of its federal business. Rahimitabar announced his move to the California-based technology company in a LinkedIn post.

He noted that his new role supports C3 AI’s goal of empowering government agencies with capabilities in artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. The C3 federal team focuses on providing their clients with secure and scalable AI tools specifically designed to address the federal sector’s requirements, Rahimitabar added.

His experience at CAE USA spans over 14 years, with his last position as vice president for strategy, performance and Washington operations also covering marketing and communications. He joined the company in 2010 as a business development/marketing associate, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Rahimitabar holds a Master Of Business Administration degree from the University of Central Florida and a bachelor of science in business administration, economics, degree from the University of Florida. He also finished post-graduate programs at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.