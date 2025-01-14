Jason Goodfriend Assumes VP, GM Role at GDIT

Jason Goodfriend , formerly interim group president and chief operating officer at CAE, announced on LinkedIn Monday that he joined General Dynamics Information Technology as vice president and general manager of U.S. Army and defense agencies in December.

In his new role, he leads 2,800 employees and oversees the growth and delivery of IT engineering, architecture, logistics and training support to the U.S. Army and other defense organizations worldwide.

Commenting on his new latest appointment, Goodfriend said, “It is great to come home to the Army market and to a[n] authentic culture built on the missions we are proud to serve and driving innovation for the important work we do. I look forward to reconnecting with friends in this market and demonstrate what we can do together!”

Prior to CAE, Goodfriend held executive, managerial and directorial positions at Akima , Illuminate Mission Solutions, Cyberspace Solutions and BAE Systems .

He served five years as a U.S. Army officer before transitioning to the private sector in 2005.