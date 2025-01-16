James Geurts, Beth Kimber Named to Kymeta Board of Advisers

Kymeta , a company specializing in flat-panel satellite antennas, has named James Geurts and Elizabeth Kimber as the newest members of its board of advisers .

The Redmond, Washington-based company said Wednesday company CEO and President Rick Bergman welcomed the new advisers by emphasizing the significance of their experience in the defense and space sectors.

“Their voice and expertise are perfectly suited for helping Kymeta advance our vision of securing the future with innovative technology,” said Bergman.

James Geurts Career Highlights

Geurts, a former Wash100 Award winner, is currently serving on the advisory boards of Epirus and Silicon Valley Defense Group. He is also the executive chairman of Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

The executive most recently served as Under Secretary of the Navy until his retirement in 2021. He also performed the roles of chief operating officer and chief management officer for the Department of the Navy and was assistant secretary for research, development and acquisition.

Geurts spent almost 12 years with the Special Operations Command, serving as an acquisition executive, commander of the Joint Acquisition Task Force Dragon and program executive officer for the Fixed Wing Programs. He also served in the Air Force early in his career.

Elizabeth Kimber Professional Background

Kimber currently serves as vice president for intel community strategy at Two Six Technologies. She is also a member of various boards, committees and councils. In addition, Kimber is a senior fellow for the Combating Terrorism Center at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The Kymeta adviser had also served in the CIA. In her 37 years with the agency, Kimber held critical roles such as deputy director of CIA for operations, acting deputy director of CIA, assistant director of CIA for Europe and Eurasia, deputy director of the National Clandestine Service and chief of the Special Operations Department, Counterterrorism Center.