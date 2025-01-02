IonQ, ORNL Launch New Scalable Quantum Computing Approach

IonQ , a company specializing in quantum computing and networking, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory have launched a new approach to scalable quantum computing .

QITE-Based Quantum Algorithm

IonQ said Monday the collaboration developed a hybrid quantum algorithm based on the Quantum Imaginary Time Evolution, or QITE, principle. IonQ utilized its trapped-ion quantum computers while ORNL leveraged its knowledge of quantum technologies in developing the novel approach.

The two organizations created a noise-tolerant quantum algorithm that enables efficient methods in addressing combinatorial optimization problems on IonQ’s commercial hardware. Through this novel approach, QITE demonstrated an advantage over the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm and other quantum optimization algorithms. The new method was used to lessen two-qubit gates by over 85 percent for a 28 qubit problem, which helped in addressing more complex optimization problems on near-term quantum computers.

Martin Roetteler , senior director of quantum solutions at IonQ, stated, “Working with ORNL, we’ve shown how our technology can have a direct business impact by reducing cost, time and computational resources and we’re excited about the potential this has for industries ranging from logistics to energy systems, finance and life sciences.”