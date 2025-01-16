Intel to Turn Venture Arm Into Standalone Fund

Intel has announced plans to separate its venture capital arm into a standalone fund to provide the latter with greater autonomy and flexibility to attract capital.

“The separation of Intel Capital is a win-win scenario as it provides the fund with access to new sources of capital to expand its franchise while allowing both companies to continue benefiting from a productive long-term strategic partnership,” David Zinsner, interim co-CEO and chief financial officer of Intel, said in a statement published Tuesday.

“This step supports our broader strategy to maximize the value of our assets while driving greater focus and efficiency across the business,” Zinsner added.

The Santa Clara, California-based technology corporation will remain an anchor investor in Intel Capital.

Intel Capital is expected to begin standalone operations under a new name by the second half of 2025. The existing team at the venture arm will transfer to the new company.

What Does Intel Capital Do?

Founded in 1991, Intel Capital has invested in over 1,800 companies and deployed over $20 billion in capital.

The fund has invested in early-stage startups across the areas of cloud, silicon, frontier and devices, realizing over $170 billion in market value in the past decade alone.

The firm currently manages over $5 billion in assets.