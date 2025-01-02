Hale Capital Partners Invests in National Security-Focused Company ExistX

Private growth equity firm Hale Capital Partners has made an investment in ExistX, which works to deliver dual use digital offerings meant to benefit national security efforts.

Hale Capital said Monday that ExistX was established in 2023, having been spun out of advanced computing and secure systems specialist Galois with the aim of transitioning that research organization’s work into field-ready, operational applications.

ExistX now partners with various R&D firms to help them overcome what has been dubbed as the “technology transition valley of death”. ExistX focuses on four domains, namely: cyber resilience and data transport, secure communications and data privacy, autonomy and automated reasoning and specialized commercial applications.

The investment from Hale Capital will help ExistX expand its research partnership network and grow its business development team. The partnership will also make it possible for ExistX to collaborate with Hale’s portfolio of companies, research firms and national laboratories.