GovCon Leaders Share Tech Predictions for 2025

Several GovCon executives in Greater Washington shared their predictions for 2025, including the implementation of artificial intelligence tools and the technology’s impact on operations.

Alpha Omega CEO Gautam Ijoor said he believes AI adoption and IT modernization will “reach new heights” in 2025, helping to reshape public sector operations and industries.

According to Ijoor, AI will transition from the experimental phase to mission-critical, which would help improve cybersecurity, drive real-time decision-making and achieve hyper-personalized experiences.

“Organizations will overhaul legacy systems, adopt zero-trust security, and embrace cloud-native strategies to meet evolving demands. Ethical AI and regulatory frameworks will become priorities as companies work to mitigate bias and ensure transparency,” Ijoor added.

Mark Peters, president and CEO of MITRE, noted that 2025 offers an opportunity to improve U.S. competitiveness.

“By embracing public-private collaborations and harnessing our federal R&D landscape, we can develop innovative solutions to our most pressing challenges. This includes closing critical gaps in technologies such as AI and quantum computing and advancing efforts towards curing cancer,” Peters stated.

Julian Setian, president and CEO of SOS International and a three-time Wash100 awardee, expressed his optimism for 2025 and stressed the need for change.

“The issues that polarize us most — government spending, immigration, national security, health care — deserve intense debate and, in some cases perhaps, radical change. Whatever happens in 2025, I believe we’ll come out having learned a lot about who we are and want to be as Americans, and that’s good,” Setian added.