Accenture Federal Services’ Garland Garris Discusses Potential Applications of Quantum Computing

For Garland Garris of Accenture Federal Services, quantum computing holds tremendous promise, but of all the emerging technology’s various potential applications, three in particular excite him the most.

Health & Chemistry

The first area that will benefit from quantum computing is health and chemistry research, Garris, who serves as an associate director and quantum science, zero trust and cloud security lead at the company, said in a recent interview with Authority Magazine.

The Accenture Federal Services executive noted that a quantum computer has already been unveiled at the Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute. The machine will be used to study proteins so as to help develop treatments for cancer and other diseases.

Meanwhile, the same technology is already being used in chemistry to help accelerate the development of new medicines.

PFAS Detection & Eradication

The second area to benefit from quantum computing involves the detection of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. Garris believes the technology can help with the development of a method to remove such substances from the environment. PFAS are known to pose serious environmental and health issues.

Artificial Intelligence

The third area to benefit from quantum computing is artificial intelligence. Garris foresees the development of faster and more complex AI models, which, in turn, could be advantageous in other sectors, such as in the world of finance or in autonomous vehicles and other applications that rely on sensor data to make quick decisions.