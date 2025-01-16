Galorath’s Matt McDonald on Using SEER Suite for SWaP-C Optimization

Due to the complexity of modern defense systems, analyzing and making decisions about the tradeoffs between a system’s size, weight, power and cost, or SWaP-C, requires advanced analytics.

To help with this process, known as SWaP-C analysis, Galorath’s SEER suite of tools for cost estimation works to deliver insights based on data, thereby enabling informed decision-making, according to an article co-authored by Matt McDonald, president of Galorath Services and vice president of Galorath Inc.

SWaP-C Optimization & Digital Engineering

One area where SEER can help with SWaP-C optimization is digital engineering, which is increasingly being used in defense acquisition programs. SEER cost twin models can be integrated with digital twins during virtual prototyping and modeling, making it possible to understand impacts to cost, risk and scheduling, and identify and address SWaP-C constraints before significant resources are committed.

Component-Level Optimization

SEER can also help with component-level SWaP-C optimization, a principle of the Modular Open Systems Approach, which is increasingly emphasized in acquisition strategies. SEER comes with features that make it possible to evaluate individual modules against historical performance data or assess how different module configurations impact overall system SWaP-C characteristics.

Data-Driven Decision-Making

The various ways in which SEER can be implemented can help optimize SWaP-C, the article goes on to say. Integrating data-driven methodologies can help organization, like the Department of Defense or aerospace stakeholders, make better decisions and thereby gain a competitive edge.