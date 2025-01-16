Fairbanks Morse Defense Opens Guam Naval Service Center

Fairbanks Morse Defense, a Beloit, Wisconsin-based marine technology supplier, has opened a service center in Guam to strengthen its support to the U.S. Navy’s Pacific fleet. George Whittier, FMD’s CEO, said the Guam facility is aligned with the company’s goal of serving customers anywhere and anytime.

“Guam’s strategic importance to U.S. naval operations in the Pacific cannot be overstated, and having a presence there ensures we can provide critical maintenance and repair services that meet fleet readiness and operational effectiveness,” he added.

The naval support that the Guam service center will offer includes the supply of original- equipment-manufacturer parts, equipment/systems inspection, engine overhauls and field repairs.

Pacific Region Service Partnerships

Besides the Guam service center, FMD’s Pacific footprint already includes channel parts and service partnerships in Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam. The company also has teaming agreements for services in Dubai and Bahrain.

According to FMD, its Guam service center and field technicians will operate at a strategic site enabling quick response to the maintenance, repair and technical support requirements of U.S. Navy vessels at Naval Base Guam. The company also noted the base’s major contribution to the Navy’s operations amid challenges in the Indo-Pacific and South China Sea.