Federated Wireless Providing 5G to Improve Efficiency at Marine Corps Logistics Hub

Federated Wireless has secured a contract valued at over $6 million to deploy its private 5G network to the Marine Corps Logistics Command’s logistics hub in Albany, Georgia. The company said Tuesday that work on the 42-month sustainment contract already started in November.

Ensuring Fast Connectivity at Military Sites

According to the Arlington, Virginia-based telecommunications service provider, a previous demonstration of the technology led to improved logistics efficiency. Federated Wireless reported 98 percent improved accuracy in inventory reordering, 65 percent increase in goods velocity and 55 percent lower labor costs.

“This 5G network gives our logistics teams an unprecedented level of accuracy, efficiency and flexibility in real-time data access, which translates into faster and more effective support for our Marine Corps unit,” commented Col. Dan Elzie, deputy commander for the Marine Force Storage Command.

He added that combining existing Department of Defense spectrum assets with new technology will enable the command to unlock the full range of functionality of Citizens Broadband Radio Service-based private 5G, support resource allocation optimization and achieve mission readiness.

Building Smart Military Warehouses

The DOD and the Naval Information Warfare Center selected the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany for a smart warehouse pilot project. The facility has been suffering from inadequate Wi-Fi connectivity and costly fiber optic systems due to environmental challenges.

Aside from Federated Wireless, KPMG is also involved in the project. The professional services provider teamed up with Attabotics to develop and install an automated storage and retrieval system at MCLB. The system is powered by wireless broadband and artificial intelligence to identify, record, organize, store and retrieve supplies.

Join defense leaders and connectivity leaders to discuss how 5G can support warfighters at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 5G Summit, which will be held on Feb. 27. Register for the in-person event here.