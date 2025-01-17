EXPANSIA Says Air Force AGORA Digital Ecosystem Now Live on Cloud One

Government technology services firm EXPANSIA has announced the deployment of the U.S. Air Force’s digital ecosystem for advanced engineering on Cloud One, enabling the military branch’s program offices and chief engineers to address their digital materiel management, or DMM, requirements.

The service-disabled veteran-owned small business said Friday the launch of AGORA on Cloud One supports the Department of Defense and the Air Force Digital Modernization Strategy, fosters collaboration and advances the transition to all-digital technical data.

“AGORA is the DAF’s path to the future of additive and advanced manufacturing—unlocking new opportunities in speed, customization, and efficiency. We’re excited to continue to collaborate with everyone involved to continue to deliver on this crucial initiative,” said Angela Dupont, chief growth officer of EXPANSIA.

What Is AGORA?

AGORA, or Always Guaranteeing Operationally Ready Aircraft, is an integrated digital environment of DMM applications designed to address supply chain challenges facing USAF.

The ecosystem provides a digital thread for technical data packages to facilitate the rapid printing of aircraft parts to improve aircraft operational readiness.

AGORA offers several DMM capabilities, including an automated workflow function to manage engineering service requests, the SEEKR feature to help identify parts impacting aircraft readiness and Teamcenter, a platform designed to promote collaboration and centralize design and development processes.

Mission Partner on AGORA Contract

The Nashua, New Hampshire-based strategy and integration consulting firm serves as a mission partner on the Air Force’s AGORA program.

In early 2022, EXPANSIA secured a contract from the USAF Rapid Sustainment Office, or RSO, to build a prototype for the AGORA digital marketplace.

The following year, RSO awarded the company a multi-million-dollar contract to perform a rapid comparison analysis of various aircraft platforms to identify candidates for additive manufacturing parts.