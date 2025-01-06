Empower AI Receives Army Task Order for Healthcare IT

Empower AI has received a potential $45 million task order from the U.S. Army to modernize healthcare engineering and IT services.

Through the Total Engineering and Integration Services IV task order, Empower AI aims to install and modernize wireless local area networks and local area networks for the Defense Health Agency, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced Monday.

Additionally, Empower AI will spearhead the efforts of the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command’s Fort Detrick Engineering Directorate in upgrading existing network infrastructure at military treatment facilities, or MTFs.

Jeff Bohling , CEO of Empower AI and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said, “Delivering integrated healthcare across the Department of Defense requires secure, reliable networks that provide the necessary data and records.”

“This modernization effort will improve service delivery to military personnel, veterans and their families, while also taking a big step forward in erasing technical debt by modernizing legacy systems,” Bohling noted.

The task order will be executed at geographically separated units and MTFs across the continental U.S. and outside of the continental U.S. locations for the initial year and potentially for two option periods.

Empower AI’s Previous Work in Defense