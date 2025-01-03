Electrosoft Secures Follow-On DLA Contract for Audit Support Services

IT and professional services firm Electrosoft will continue providing audit guidance and assistance services to the Defense Logistic Agency’s finance unit, or J8, under a follow-on support contract. The tasks under the contract include the preparation of corrective action plans and analyses for the DLA J8’s financial statement and audit program, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

To support the program’s effective management, Electrosoft will also assess if the finance unit’s notice of findings and recommendations are relevant to emerging information technology efforts and governance, risk and compliance.

In addition, the company will provide consultancy, advisory and research support to the program management office handling Service-Owned Items in DLA Custody, or SOIDC. Electrosoft will develop a plan of action and milestones to help DLA in SOIDC audits.

Mike Tillman, Electrosoft chief operating officer, said the company values DLA’s trust in its capabilities and considers it an honor to continue its support to the J8 audit program. “This follow-on award underscores our team’s deep understanding of DLA’s business systems, technology infrastructure and mission-critical objectives,” he added.

The agency awarded Electrosoft in December 2021 the original service contract for the DLA J8, which operates in 11 management offices. In June 2023, the company also secured a $5.4 million recompete contract for systems security engineering support services to the DLA’s information operations program executive officer.