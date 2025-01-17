Electronic Warfare Associates Receives CMMI Level 3 Maturity Designation

Sigma Defense Systems has announced that its Electronic Warfare Associates business unit has received Level 3 Capability Maturity Model Integration from the global professional and learning organization the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, or ISACA. Sigma said in a LinkedIn post Thursday that achieving maturity level 3 reflects EWA’s well-characterized and well-understood processes.

What the New Milestone Means for EWA

ISACA is a nonprofit organization with around 180,000 members worldwide that promotes digital trust. It offers credentialing and certifications for different aspects of IT such as the Certified Information Systems Auditor, Certified Information Security Manager and Certified in the Governance of Enterprise.

The organization also appraises company capability and performance in line with the CMMI model, which was developed by the Department of Defense for software contractors.

EWA offers a slew of support services ranging from forensic analysis and data recovery to electronic warfare analysis and quantum research. Its customers include DOD components, the Department of Homeland Security and commercial companies.