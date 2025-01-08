ECS to Provide SAS AI-Powered Health Offerings to Government

ECS will deliver SAS ’ artificial intelligence-based offerings to federal agencies to help address health system needs including public safety and health monitoring, risk and resource management, operational efficiency and policy and compliance oversight.

The collaboration will deliver offerings that could reduce clinician burnout, improve supply chains and patient scheduling as well as automate contact center support, among others, Virginia-based ECS said Tuesday.

John Heneghan , president of ECS and a three-time Wash100 awardee, commented, “With a focus on human-centric design, accountability, and transparency, SAS and ECS will deliver flexible, high-impact, data-driven solutions that help our federal customers respond proactively to emerging challenges and drive their missions forward.”