Dynamo AI, Carahsoft Bring Advanced GenAI to Government Sector

Dynamo AI , a company offering compliant-ready artificial intelligence, has partnered with information technology services provider Carahsoft Technology to give the public sector access to the former’s security and compliance platforms for generative AI .

Carahsoft said Thursday it was designated as Dynamo AI’s Master Government Aggregator and will make its DynamoEval, DynamoEnhance and DynamoGuard offerings available through its reseller partners and contract vehicles. Government agencies can access these Dynamo AI services through the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners.

Dynamo AI’s Security and Compliance Offerings

Dynamo AI offers a collection of tools or services that help government agencies implement and safeguard their AI systems. The DynamoEval evaluates generative AI models to determine risks to privacy, security, hallucination, compliance and performance. DynamoEnhance addresses these risks and provides possible strategies to keep AI operations secure and reliable. DynamoGuard provides real-time protection for generative AI applications that can be deployed on edge devices.

Vaikkunth Mugunthan , CEO of Dynamo AI, stated, “By combining our advanced generative AI solutions with Carahsoft’s proven distribution channels, we can support government agencies more effectively as they guardrail AI. Our solutions are designed to enable AI use cases by providing end-to-end oversight for AI model risk.”