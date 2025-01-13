Doug Sandklev Appointed VP of Engineering & Technology in Mission Systems at Collins Aerospace

Doug Sandklev , an industry veteran with 25 years of experience, announced on LinkedIn Saturday that he has been appointed vice president of engineering and technology in mission systems at Collins Aerospace.

The new RTX executive said he is tasked with leading a 6,000-strong mission systems engineering team in driving innovation and providing technological services to customers. Sandklev has extensive experience in end-to-end development of complex systems for commercial and government customers. He also brings a proven ability to build and lead cross-functional teams and drive enterprise-wide initiatives to his new role.

Doug Sandklev Career Highlights

The executive most recently served as VP of engineering and technology at L3Harris Technologies , a role he held for over six years. Before that, he was the chief technology officer, VP of engineering and VP of technology and innovation at Elbit Systems of America .

Sandklev started his career at Lockheed Martin , where he spent over 17 years serving in various leadership roles. He was the director and chief engineer of training & simulation solutions, general manager of ground forces electronic warfare, technical director of counter IED programs and chief engineer of both surveillance systems and submarine programs.

“I look forward to my new role at Collins and all future endeavors with Engineering & Technology as we continue to provide safe, reliable and secure capabilities,” said Sandklev.