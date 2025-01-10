Boeing Appoints David Cade to New VP Posting

David Cade recently announced his appointment to a new role in Boeing, where he has worked for the past 16 years.

Cade, whose specializations include strategic planning, supplier management, the Uniform Commercial Code, the Federal Acquisition Regulation and government contracting, said on LinkedIn that he has been named vice president – Boeing Defense global supply chain – major suppliers and strategic contracting.

Cade’s prior role at the company was that of vice president of Boeing Defense, Space & Security supply chain core contracting, a position he held for nearly 2 years. Before that, he served as vice president of corporate contracts. He held the role for over 2 years.

He joined Boeing in 2008, taking on the role of counsel for Boeing Defense, Space & Security. His previous employers include General Motors and Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn. In both cases, he worked as an attorney.