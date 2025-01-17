Dave DeWalt, HR McMaster Named Cohesity Security Advisers

Cohesity has added Dave DeWalt , founder and CEO of the investment and advisory firm NightDragon, and H.R. McMaster , a U.S. Army veteran, to its security advisory council .

The company said Thursday that DeWalt will chair the council, which includes seven other experts in security, technology and IT from enterprise and government sectors.

Sanjay Poonen , CEO and president at Cohesity, commented, “Our top priority is to help our customers across the globe build cyber resilience and keep their data secure and protected… We’re grateful to have talented advisors partnering with us as we accelerate our vision for AI-powered data security and help organizations navigate the challenges ahead.”

DeWalt possesses extensive experience in IT and cybersecurity and previously served as CEO of cybersecurity companies FireEye and McAfee .

McMaster, who served as the 25th U.S. national security adviser, currently lectures on management at Stanford Graduate School of Business.