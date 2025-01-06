CyberNINES Begins CMMC Level 2 Assessments

CyberNINES , a certified third-party assessment organization, or C3PAO, announced that it started its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 assessments on Jan. 2, the first day authorized by the Department of Defense.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said Friday companies handling controlled unclassified information, or CUI, are required to undergo CMMC Level 2 assessments.

Enhancing Cybersecurity Through CMMC Certification

CyberNINES evaluates defense industrial base, or DIB, contractors to determine if they meet federal cybersecurity standards. The service-disabled veteran-owned small business, which employs personnel who have completed numerous Joint Surveillance Volunteer Assessment programs, also provides consulting services to prepare companies for the formal assessment process and obtain certification.

DIB contractors that obtain CMMC Level 2 certification are deemed compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology standards. It means they adhere to 110 security controls necessary to safeguard sensitive government information. A contractor that fails the assessment poses significant security risks, which may result in loss of contracts and supply chain vulnerabilities.

CyberNINES CEO Scott Singer , a retired U.S. Navy captain and lead CMMC certified assessor, said, “Cybersecurity is non-negotiable for businesses operating within the defense supply chain. As one of the first C3PAOs ready to conduct CMMC Level 2 assessments, CyberNINES is dedicated to providing seamless, expert guidance and assessments that help contractors achieve compliance and maintain their competitive edge.”