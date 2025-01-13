Client Solution Architects Maintains Compliance With 3 ISO Standards

Client Solution Architects has undergone an audit that showed its continuing compliance with three ISO standards : ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 for IT service reliability and efficiency, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for information security management and ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems.

In a statement Friday, CSA Chief Financial Officer Greg Blue , commented, “Successfully maintaining these important ISO certifications is essential to ensure CSA operates with a high level of quality management and information security to support our customer’s missions and Warfighter readiness.”

The company noted that an independent certification body conducted a thorough audit of its systems and processes to grant the recertifications.

In 2023, CSA was also audited to show compliance with the three ISO standards.

About CSA

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, CSA is a consulting firm specializing in delivering training and simulation, mission support, digital, IT and cybersecurity services for government and defense clients.