CrowdStrike Falcon Platform Modules Receive FedRAMP Authorization

CrowdStrike , a global cybersecurity company, has earned Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization for three new security modules.

The Austin, Texas-based firm said Wednesday its CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform received FedRAMP authorization for CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, CrowdStrike Falcon for IT and CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection. The three key modules are now accessible to the public sector, particularly government entities that require FedRAMP Moderate authorization. With this development, federal agencies can now secure assets through the CrowdStrike Falcon platform in GovCloud.

CrowdStrike Platform’s New Modules

The key modules enable CrowdStrike to deliver enhanced visibility, intelligence and threat response capabilities to federal agencies and their supply chains, enabling them to meet critical security mandates and address advanced endpoint, identity and cloud-based attacks across multiple domains. The modules provide instantaneous threat detection, deep asset visibility, consolidated log management and data security.