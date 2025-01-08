Constellis Subsidiary Wins Spot on OASIS Plus Unrestricted Contract

Constellis subsidiary Centerra has won a position on the unrestricted track of the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus, or OASIS+, contract.

In a statement published Tuesday, Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis and a previous Wash100 awardee, said the contract award reflects the company’s ability and expertise to provide global integrated services for federal clients.

“We are proud to see the Constellis Group awarded the opportunity to continue to provide our clients with services ranging from traditional facilities support through integrated, cross-domain security solutions through this Best In Class contract,” Ryan added.

2nd Rolling Awards for OASIS+ Unrestricted Contract

In mid-December, GSA released the list of awardees under the second rolling awards process for the OASIS+ Unrestricted contract.

According to the list published on SAM.gov, Centerra was part of the second group of selected vendors for this track.

The agency sent notices to proceed to the second batch of contract awardees across eight domains: technical and engineering; management and advisory; environmental; logistics; intelligence; enterprise solutions services; facilities; and research and development.

The second batch of selected vendors came weeks after GSA unveiled the list of 28 Phase 1 awardees under the contract vehicle’s Unrestricted portion.

OASIS+ is a suite of six multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a five-year base period and a five-year option term. The program is designed to help federal agencies meet their procurement requirements for services-based solutions.