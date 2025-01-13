Citrix to Continue Advancing Cloud Computing Platform for Government

Citrix , a Cloud Software Group business unit offering secure app and desktop delivery, has revealed its continued investment in developing its cloud platform .

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said Thursday it will continue advancing its Citrix Cloud Government platform and enhance its innovative value, security capabilities and other benefits.

Citrix Cloud Government Platform

The CCG is a cloud computing platform intended to provide government agencies and other public sector clients with a secure way of navigating the fast-paced and complex digital world.

FedRAMP High Accreditation

Citrix has already achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, Moderate accreditation for its cloud computing platform. Through the advancement, the company aims to obtain FedRAMP High authorization and facilitate the secure processing and storage of Controlled Unclassified Information for its customers. With FedRAMP High, Citrix can fulfill the security requirements of the Department of Defense and other public sector customers.

Secure by Design Pledge

Citrix is one of more than 250 companies to pledge support to the Secure by Design initiative of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The initiative aims to strengthen comprehensive security measures by implementing multi-factor authentication, strengthening logging capabilities, and prompting the application of security patches.

Citrix further boosted its commitment to security and development by acquiring deviceTRUST and Strong Network. The deviceTRUST platform verifies device compliance in real-time and reduces endpoint risk while Strong Network provides secure cloud development environments.