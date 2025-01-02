in Contract Awards, News

Chenega Subsidiary to Supply ALRE System Components for Navy

Chronos Operations, a Chenega subsidiary, has secured a basic ordering agreement from the U.S. Navy to provide mission-critical components for aircraft launch and recovery equipment systems to ensure safe and efficient naval aviation missions.

Chenega said Monday that Chronos will procure, pack and label components into specialized kits tailored to Navy specifications, with each kit including essential parts for ALRE systems maintenance and upgrade.

Additionally, the subsidiary will expedite shipping and implement ISO 9001-compliant quality assurance protocols to ensure reliability and performance.

Chronos will also manage subcontractors and vendors by monitoring their activities to meet technical quality standards and addressing potential risks rapidly.

ALRE systems include catapults for launching aircraft, arresting gear for recovery, visual landing aids and the advanced electromagnetic aircraft launch system.

About Chronos Operations

Part of Chenega’s military, intelligence and operations support strategic business unit, Chronos offers advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, software engineering, cybersecurity, information technology and intelligence services for the government. It is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Written by Kacey Roberts

