Chandra Marshall Assumes VP, GM Role at Lockheed Martin

Chandra Marshall has been appointed vice president of multi-domain combat solutions and general manager of Rotary and Mission Systems New Jersey sites at Lockheed Martin , transitioning from her role as VP/GM of radar systems and sensors.

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, the 25-year Lockheed veteran expressed enthusiasm for managing a new portfolio and focusing on the company’s sites in New Jersey.

Marshall began her career at Lockheed Martin in 2000 as an export control coordinator, then progressed through several managerial roles in contracts and various company programs.

In 2015, she was promoted to director of Lockheed’s integrated warfare systems and sensors business. She also served as director of the long range discrimination radar program and director of missile defense and space surveillance before becoming VP/GM of radar systems and sensors.

Prior to Lockheed, she worked as a finance analyst at the New Jersey Office of Management and Budget and an assistant at the Federal Economic Development Administration.