Former Salesforce Exec Casey Coleman Joins ServiceNow as Global Public Sector VP

Casey Coleman announced on LinkedIn on Thursday that she had been appointed vice president of global public sector at ServiceNow.

In her new role, Coleman will be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive global strategy for ServiceNow’s public sector business, as well as identifying and capitalizing on emerging trends, opportunities and challenges within the public sector to drive innovation and growth.

“I could not be more excited and honored to join the amazing ServiceNow Public Sector team to help our customers address their most critical mission problems and accelerate our global growth,” said Coleman.

Casey Coleman’s Career Highlights

Prior to joining ServiceNow, Coleman served at Salesforce for nearly eight years as senior vice president. She was responsible for leading and driving its global enterprise positioning and value strategy for the public sector.

The executive also previously worked as group VP for civilian agencies at Unisys and client executive VP at AT&T Government Solutions.

Before transitioning to industry roles, Coleman was with the General Services Administration for 12 years. She held posts of increasing responsibilities at the agency, including chief information officer.