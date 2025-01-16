Carahsoft, D-Wave to Provide Government Clients With Quantum Computing Tech

Carahsoft is collaborating with D-Wave Quantum to make the latter’s quantum computing technologies accessible to government users.

Under the partnership, the two parties will offer D-Wave’s quantum capabilities to various public sector customers, Carahsoft said Wednesday. The offerings, to be deployed through Carahsoft’s reseller network, include real-time access to the D-Wave Advantage quantum computing systems, training programs to upskill the government workforce and development of applications for specific government use cases.

Advanced Tech to Address National Priorities

Commenting on the collaborative effort, Troy Meraw, program manager for quantum technologies at Carahsoft, noted that the agreement will provide government agencies access to cutting-edge systems that would address national priorities. “As agencies face increasingly complex optimization challenges, we believe it is critical that they leverage advanced quantum solutions to tackle these problems,” he stressed.

D-Wave Chief Revenue Officer Lorenzo Martinelli added that the partnership will increase the visibility and adoption of quantum technologies in the public sector, allowing government agencies to harness quantum capabilities to advance U.S. interests. “We believe this partnership is key to accelerating government adoption of quantum, as it opens up access to annealing quantum computing now available through Carahsoft’s contract vehicles,” he explained.

Creating Applications for Public Sector Use Cases

Using D-Wave’s quantum computing systems, software and services, government customers can create applications to address critical U.S. priorities, including national defense, intelligence, emergency response and management, energy reliability and resilience, and infrastructure optimization.