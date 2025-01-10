Carahsoft to Offer Black Duck Application Security Products to Government Agencies

Carahsoft Technology has teamed up with Black Duck Software, formerly known as Synopsys Software Integrity Group, to offer application security testing to the U.S. government. Carahsoft said Thursday that it will serve as the Master Government Aggregator of Black Duck’s AST offerings.

Carahsoft, Black Duck Announce Strategic Agreement

Under the partnership, Carahsoft will make Black Duck solutions available to the public sector through vehicles like NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, The Interlocal Purchasing System and The Quilt. Carahsoft will also promote AST products to reseller partners.

Natalie Gregory, vice president of open source solutions at Carahsoft, said Black Duck’s application security products will enable government agencies to more rapidly enhance cybersecurity and manage application compliance risks.

“This strategic agreement underscores Carahsoft and its reseller partners’ commitment to enabling our joint customers to proactively manage risk,” the executive added.

Tom Herrmann, vice president of global channels and alliances at Black Duck, commented that the partnership expands the value of his company’s portfolio.

“Broadening our business through the channel is one of our top strategic priorities,” Herrmann revealed. “This agreement signals the continued momentum and growth we expect by further extending our world-class application security solutions through the channel moving forward.”

What Black Duck Offers

Black Duck provides a suite of AST tools that can identify security, quality and compliance issues in a range of software, allowing customers to protect their applications against evolving threats. Its open ecosystem design makes integration with third-party and open-source tools easy and seamless.

The company was born from Clearlake Capital Group and Francisco Partners’ acquisition of Synopsys SIG in October 2024. Clearlake and Francisco Partners then established Black Duck as an independent application security company headed by Jason Schmitt, former general manager of the software integrity group of Synopsys SIG, as CEO.