Brad Novak Appointed as New CIO at DXC Technology

DXC Technology has appointed Brad Novak as chief information officer, who brings to the post more than three decades of experience in financial services, spanning application development, infrastructure and service management.

In his new role, Novak will spearhead efforts to integrate and standardize various platforms to enhance workforce productivity and operational efficiency, DXC said Thursday. The new CIO will deploy artificial intelligence across the company’s operations and report directly to DXC Chief Administrative Officer James Walker.

Professional and Academic Credentials

A career technologist, Novak honed his leadership and expertise by working at several international financial services firms. His most recent posting was at Barclays, where he oversaw technology architecture and strategy as the chief technology officer and assessed customers’ investment opportunities while working in the organization’s private equity and venture capital operations.

Novak earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Cornell University.

Supporting Customers’ Modernization Programs

DXC provides services enabling private and private sector organizations to modernize their IT and data infrastructures. With the company’s expertise and assistance, international customers can achieve a higher level of performance and competitiveness.