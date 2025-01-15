Booz Allen Ventures Invests in SEEQC to Accelerate Quantum Technology

Booz Allen Hamilton announced a strategic investment by its corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures, in SEEQC, a digital quantum computing company, to improve quantum computing hardware and help accelerate its ability to deploy quantum technologies for national security and in support of government clients.

In a press release Tuesday, Matt Calderone, chief financial officer at Booz Allen, said, “I’m excited about the potential to drive faster, better outcomes by combining SEEQC’s exceptional quantum computing capabilities with the power of Booz Allen’s advanced technology, deep quantum expertise, and mission understanding.”

“Quantum computers will present a significant threat to today’s cybersecurity capabilities while also serving as a critical enabler for a myriad of applications,” said John Levy, CEO of SEEQC.

The collaboration between Booz Allen and SEEQC will see improvements in hardware and software essential for scalable quantum computing, resulting in problem-solving power for national security and civil and commercial missions. It should also enable clients to get ahead of future challenges.

JD Dulny, vice president and head of Booz Allen’s quantum information sciences practice, said, “Quantum technologies are poised to disrupt nearly every field, and we’re excited to support and partner with SEEQC in the critical effort to develop novel solutions to address major technical bottlenecks that currently exist. It is imperative that the United States remains a global leader in the transformative field of quantum, and this investment will further accelerate quantum technology toward mission relevance.”

Booz Allen has helped early-stage companies developing dual-use commercial technologies bring their unique capabilities to the mission at speed and scale. The investment in SEEQC is the 13th by its venture capital arm that seeks to accelerate innovation to disrupt the federal technology market.