BlueHalo Showcases C-UAS Sensors, VigilantHalo at CENTCOM Event

BlueHalo announced its participation in Desert Guardian 1.0, an integrated counter-drone sensor demonstration hosted by U.S Central Command in New York, where it showcased multiple technologies, including its integrated counter-UAS sensors and VigilantHalo.

In a press release Thursday, James Batt, chief growth officer at BlueHalo, said, “CENTCOM sees firsthand the rapidly evolving threats of today and, like BlueHalo, understands the urgency needed to develop and field innovative, agile solutions to ensure mission success and warfighter safety.”

“While many of our technologies are already actively deployed and protecting troops in the region, Desert Guardian 1.0 gave BlueHalo the unique opportunity to showcase VigilantHalo’s superior airspace C2 along with our C-UAS sensors and capabilities within real-world conditions for command leaders and operators who will use these tools daily,” Batt added.

BlueHalo technologies can detect and track uncrewed aerial system threats in operational environments. During Desert Guardian 1.0, the company demonstrated its integrated C-UAS sensors across multiple modalities–all tracked and integrated through VigilantHalo.

VigilantHalo, a software-driven platform for real-time airspace command and control, takes data from multiple, disparate sensors and systems. Once filtered and analyzed, that data will help improve airspace awareness, track beyond visual line-of-sight UAS and air threats, reduce cognitive workloads, improve decision-making, and shorten response times.

Besides the multi-modality C-UAS sensors presented at the event, BlueHalo has a full suite of layered C-UAS solutions for Department of Defense customers. Among them are the Titan-SV system for autonomous radio-frequency detection; Titan to detect, track, and force drones to land safely; and LOCUST Directed Energy Laser Weapon System, which combines precision optical and laser hardware with advanced software, artificial intelligence, and processing.

Mary Clum, BlueHalo’s space and products portfolio president, said, “BlueHalo continues to deliver ingenuity to meet the evolving UAS threat landscape. Desert Guardian 1.0 gave us the opportunity to show off these capabilities while collaborating with industry leaders and government agencies to ensure the innovation does not stop.”