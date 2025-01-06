Army Seeks Analytical Support for TRADOC G-2

The Department of the Army has posted a request for proposals from small vendors interested in providing support services to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, known as G-2, of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, or TRADOC. The service requirements include analytical support to the TRADOC G-2 operational environment and core options, with optional tasks and firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials requirements, according to a notice posted on SAM.gov.

The RFP was issued following the expansion of TRADOC’s role to include Army combat support through enhanced and updated training centered on assessment of current and anticipated enemy capabilities. The command’s expanded missions and projects call for professional analysis, planning and execution for a rising selection of small and medium enterprises.

Quality Assurance Work

The solicitation is searching for a contractor for the development and maintenance of a quality control plan for ensuring service performance delivery in accordance with the RFP’s performance work statement.

The support and services defined in the PWS require contractor assistance in identifying, defining and predicting TRADOC’s OE variables. The PWS also lined up contractor support to the command’s leadership development and training efforts, as well as providing SMEs and consultants for short-term TRADOC G-2 special projects and missions.

The awarded contract will have an eight-month base period with a 30-day phase-in and four one-year options. The contract’s work performance will be primarily at the Army facilities at Fort Eustis, Virginia, and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The deadline for the submission of proposals is on Feb. 6.