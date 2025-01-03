Army Conducting Market Research for Missile Defense Architect & Engineering Services Requirement

U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center Huntsville Center, or CEHNC, has begun conducting market research for a $400 million multiple award indefinite delivery contract for the procurement of architect and engineering services in support of the Ballistic Missile Defense System Mandatory Center of Expertise.

The services called for by the potential contract will be used for the development and rehabilitation of various tactical, tactical support and non-tactical facilities like those for mission control, radars and communications, according to a special notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

CEHNC is planning to award at least six IDCs to small and large businesses. The contract’s total value — $400 million — will be divided among awardees through the issuance of negotiated firm-fixed price task orders.

The contract will likely be awarded in fiscal year 2026 and will have a 36-month base period with two 24-month option periods.

Interested parties have until Jan. 30 to submit their responses.