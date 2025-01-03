in Acquisition & Procurement, DOD, News

Army Conducting Market Research for Missile Defense Architect & Engineering Services Requirement

Logo / army.mil
Army Conducting Market Research for Missile Defense Architect & Engineering Services Requirement - top government contractors - best government contracting event

U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center Huntsville Center, or CEHNC, has begun conducting market research for a $400 million multiple award indefinite delivery contract for the procurement of architect and engineering services in support of the Ballistic Missile Defense System Mandatory Center of Expertise.

The services called for by the potential contract will be used for the development and rehabilitation of various tactical, tactical support and non-tactical facilities like those for mission control, radars and communications, according to a special notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

CEHNC is planning to award at least six IDCs to small and large businesses. The contract’s total value — $400 million — will be divided among awardees through the issuance of negotiated firm-fixed price task orders.

The contract will likely be awarded in fiscal year 2026 and will have a 36-month base period with two 24-month option periods.

Interested parties have until Jan. 30 to submit their responses.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Acquisition & Procurement

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

QinetiQ US Books Army Task Order for Sensor Program Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
QinetiQ US Books Army Task Order for Sensor Program Support
Electrosoft Secures Follow-On DLA Contract for Audit Support Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Electrosoft Secures Follow-On DLA Contract for Audit Support Services