Arcfield Releases Update to Cybersecurity Offering PuriFile

Arcfield has upgraded PuriFile, its data exfiltration and infiltration protection tool designed to secure sensitive data and networks across multiple domains for the government.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said Tuesday that PuriFile v10 strengthens defenses against internal and external cyber threats for U.S. intelligence, defense, civilian and state and local agencies by safeguarding classified data and maintaining mission continuity.

PuriFile v10 introduces enhanced features such as advanced optical character recognition for precise detection of sensitive data in images, Apache Daffodil support for managing custom file types and one-step processing for faster threat filtering.

John Meyer , vice president and general manager of Arcfield Software Ventures, said the latest version was designed “to offer unparalleled protection for organizations’ sensitive networks, shielding them from the malware and ransomware that could paralyze their operations.”

Meyer added, “This release of PuriFile is even more capable of blocking malicious zero-day threats that often evade detection and is stronger still when integrated with third-party antivirus software typically already in place.”