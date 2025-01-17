Anduril Selects Ohio as Site of Arsenal-1 Hyperscale Manufacturing Facility

Anduril Industries announced that it would build Arsenal-1, its first hyperscale manufacturing facility, in Columbus, Ohio.

In a press release Thursday, Brian Schimpf, CEO of Anduril, said, “Arsenal-1 represents a step forward in how we manufacture the autonomous systems and weapons that our nation and our allies need to remain secure. By harnessing a world-class workforce and a scalable, software-driven approach to manufacturing, Arsenal-1 will set the standard for how we respond to the challenges of the future fight.”

“Ohio’s infrastructure and talent pool make it the ideal home for this historic effort to rebuild the arsenal of democracy,” added Schimpf. Anduril will spend nearly $1 billion to develop Arsenal-1 and create 4,000 direct jobs.

According to Anduril, the manufacturing site will redefine the scale and speed at which autonomous systems and weapons can be produced for the United States and its allies and partners. Arsenal-1 will use a common set of commercial manufacturing tooling, machinery, and processes for all types of autonomous vehicles that Anduril produces.

Arsenal OS, an integrated digital software platform that can integrate the design, development, and mass production stages for all Anduril products, will be the foundation of Arsenal-1. Given the more than 500 acres of space for future expansion, the site is suitable for long-term scalability. Arsenal-1 will manufacture and produce most of Anduril’s autonomous weapons, sensors and systems at full-rate production.

Arsenal-1’s construction will begin once approvals are cleared. The manufacturing of the first products at the facility will commence in July 2026.