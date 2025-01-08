Amr Hussein & Scott Gustafson Take On New Leadership Roles at Lockheed Martin

Amr Hussein has been appointed vice president and deputy general manager of the F-35 Lightning II Program at Lockheed Martin while Scott Gustafson has been appointed the company’s vice president of mission success. The two executives announced their new roles on their respective LinkedIn profiles.

Amr Hussein’s Career With Lockheed

Hussein joined Lockheed in 2009 and served as systems engineering and program manager until January 2015. In December that year, he assumed the role of executive program director for the Middle East and would afterward take on various positions of leadership. Before his latest appointment, Hussein served as vice president and general manager.

Hussein’s New Responsibilities

Hussein describes his latest role as “a great opportunity to further support global security, leading the strategic vision of the world’s largest defense program.” In his newest position, Hussein will work to implement the company’s vision and strategy for the F-35 program. He will also work to carry out integrated business operations, thereby driving affordability, efficiency and effectiveness.

Scott Gustafson’s Career With Lockheed

For his part, Gustafson joined Lockheed in 2018. His initial role at the company was that of vice president of mission success and internal audit. Prior to his latest appointment, Gustafson served as vice president of space protection programs.

Gustafson’s New Responsibilities

In his newest position, Gustafson will be responsible for full lifecycle mission assurance at Lockheed Martin Space. He will also handle audits to ensure statutory, legal, regulatory and command media compliance.