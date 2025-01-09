Amentum Partners With Jujotech on Industrial AR, AI Development

Amentum Mission Solutions Business Group has entered into a technology integration partnership with Jujotech to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence and augmented reality for various industries. The companies will combine their expertise and technologies with the goal of increasing productivity and operational efficiency and supporting decision-making across public and private sectors, Amentum said Wednesday.

“We are excited to collaborate with Jujotech to harness the full potential of our combined expertise,” commented Kurt McHenry, director of Amentum’s mission solutions business group. “This partnership embodies a shared vision of creating innovative, secure, and scalable solutions that will set new benchmarks across industries.”

Amentum Announces Partnership With Jujotech

Under the partnership, the companies plan to streamline the development and deployment of advanced AI and AR tools for different use cases. For the defense sector, for instance, the companies will deliver AI and AR to maintain, improve and resolve issues related to military equipment in mission-critical resolution.

Amentum and Jujotech also adapt technologies initially designed for defense applications to support logistics, manufacturing, transportation and other industries.

“Together, we will build solutions that not only meet the needs of today but also anticipate the challenges of tomorrow,” added Antonio Gentile, CEO of Jujotech.

About Amentum and Jujotech

Jujotech is a software developer based in Boulder, Colorado. The company specializes in AR for industrial applications.

Recently, Jujotech partnered with Microsoft to introduce Fusion Remote 2.0, an industrial remote assistance software, for Teams. Fusion Remote 2.0 enables dynamic multi-party audio and video collaboration.

Meanwhile, Ametum is an advanced engineering and innovative technology provider based in Chantilly, Virginia. In September, the firm announced its collaboration with TB2 Aerospace to enhance its autonomous systems for military operations.