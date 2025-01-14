Access Opens to Amazon Bedrock ML Platform on AWS Top Secret Cloud

Amazon Web Services has announced that U.S. government customers can now generally access the machine learning service Amazon Bedrock from its Top Secret cloud. The classified AWS environment provides users with secure access to Bedrock’s generative artificial intelligence and foundation models, including the Claude 3.5 Sonnet of AI company Anthropic, AWS said in a blog Monday.

Dave Levy, AWS vice president of worldwide public sector called the Bedrock’s availability in the Top Secret cloud as a “milestone” in the company’s delivery of FMs like Anthropic’s upgraded platform. “We are delivering capabilities that will reshape how national security organizations process information, make decisions and support critical missions,” he said.

In August, AWS secured a “High” designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for Bedrock’s availability through the AWS GovCloud (US-West) Region.

What Is the AWS Bedrock?

Amazon Bedrock is a scalable service offering a single application programming interface, with an option on which FM to use. Besides the Anthropic platform, users of the AWS platform can also deploy on demand Amazon Titan Text Embedding v2 for natural language processing tasks. They can also experiment with multimodal FMs for their requirements, connecting data to models using such techniques as retrieval-augmented generation.

In addition, Bedrock users do not need to perform any infrastructure management, as the platform is serverless. The system also allows them to use the AWS tools they are already well-versed to incorporate generative AI into their applications.

Bedrock in the AWS Top Secret cloud takes it users to a console and playgrounds with guardrails. The planned features of future platform releases include knowledge bases, agents and additional FMs.