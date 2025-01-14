Alpha Omega Lands Spot on OASIS Plus Unrestricted Contract

Alpha Omega has won a spot on the unrestricted category of the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus, or OASIS+, contract.

The company said Monday it secured positions in the management and advisory and technical and engineering domains.

Gautam Ijoor, president and CEO of Alpha Omega, said the OASIS+ award reflects his company’s commitment to partnering with federal agencies to deliver innovative platforms.

“This award deepens our ability to support our customers in addressing complex challenges and achieving critical missions, while creating greater value through tailored services. It’s an exciting milestone for Alpha Omega,” added Ijoor.

OASIS+ Unrestricted Contract’s 2nd Rolling Awards

In mid-December, GSA issued the list of awardees under the second rolling awards process for the OASIS+ Unrestricted contract.

According to the list published on SAM.gov, Omega Alpha was part of the second group of selected companies for the Unrestricted track.

On Dec. 6, GSA released the list of 28 Phase 1 awardees under the contract vehicle’s Unrestricted portion.

What Is OASIS+?

OASIS+ is a suite of six multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a five-year base term and a five-year option period.

The program is designed to help federal agencies meet their procurement requirements for professional services and other services-based solutions.