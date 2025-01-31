Allocore Expanding National Landing Presence to Boost Onsite Client Collaboration

Allocore, with a new headquarters recently opened in Arlington, said it is investing further in National Landing, its host region. Bill Webner, Allocore CEO and a 2025 Wash100 awardee, called the company’s Arlington presence “a strategic investment” in a growing community of talent and innovation.

He sees “unparalleled opportunities” in National Landing for strengthening Allocore’s partnerships with federal clients while also harnessing local skills. “Our presence here will enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions that improve government efficiency, protect taxpayer resources and drive meaningful impact,” the Allocore chief stressed.

Hub for Onsite Collaboration

Allocore’s National Landing expansion includes investments to create a hub for onsite collaboration with clients on the company’s offerings, such as financial systems modernization and services for loan, grant and fraud prevention.

Ben Wallace, Allocore executive chairman, expressed excitement on the company’s footprint expansion in National Landing. “Our technology and domain expertise are positioned well as the government looks to accelerate efficiencies – we want to be on the ground and supporting their mission,” the executive said.

Allocore’s National Landing initiatives followed the rebranding of the company from its former name Summit Technology Group in November. In the same month, Allocore also announced its recognition as a Premier Tier Services Partner of Amazon Web Services, attesting to the company’s capability to assist government agencies in creating secure, scalable and efficient services on AWS platforms.