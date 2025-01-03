Airais McCoy Elevated to VP of Subcontracts at Parsons

Airais McCoy announced on LinkedIn Thursday that she had been promoted to vice president of subcontracts at Parsons , advancing from her previous role as director of subcontracts.

She assumed the position in December and now oversees subcontract management activities and contributes to the development of the company’s subcontract operations.

Before joining Parsons, McCoy spent more than five years at Booz Allen Hamilton . Her career further includes working for over a decade at Northrop Grumman , where she progressed from senior sourcing representative to subcontract administrator staff, ultimately serving as subcontract administrator manager.