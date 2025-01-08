aiComply, Carahsoft to Bring AI-Powered Compliance Offerings to Public Sector

Chitra Productions subsidiary aiComply has partnered with Carahsoft Technology , a government information technology services provider, to bring artificial intelligence-powered compliance offerings to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will serve as the public sector distributor for aiComply and make its products available to the public sector, including NavigateCyber.

aiComply’s NavigateCyber

NavigateCyber is a modular, AI-powered automated platform designed to optimize the authority to operate process and enable organizations to obtain cybersecurity compliance faster and more efficiently.

The platform simplifies Risk Management Framework adherence, making it easier and faster to secure an ATO without sacrificing security and standards of quality. NavigateCyber automates vital processes for a more efficient use of valuable resources. Furthermore, its seamless integration with Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service, or eMASS, and other similar platforms enhances its efficiency and effectiveness.

Carahsoft will provide the public sector access to the AI-powered services through NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2, OMNIA Partners contracts and its reseller partners.

Michael Adams , program executive for AI solutions at Carahsoft, remarked, “As agencies face increasingly complex compliance challenges, aiComply’s solutions empower them to navigate these hurdles efficiently. Working with our reseller partners, we aim to ensure agencies can achieve compliance standards to protect sensitive data and maintain national security.”