Army Issues $55.3M Order for Switchblade Loitering Munitions From AeroVironment

AeroVironment has secured a delivery order from the U.S. Army to supply Switchblade loitering munition systems. The company said Monday that the $55.3 million order is the Army’s second for Switchblade under a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract announced in August 2024. The IDIQ has a contract ceiling value of $990 million.

The munitions order is in line with the Army’s Directed Requirement for Lethal Unmanned Systems initiative. In April, the Marine Corps placed an initial order for Switchblade 300 Block 20 loitering munition systems as part of the Organic Precision Fires-Light program of record.

“AV is proud to continue deliveries for this monumental contract ensuring the U.S Army has the most capable solutions in their possession,” commented Brett Hush, the weapons manufacturer’s senior vice president and general manager of loitering munition systems. “Our expanded production capability and streamlined supply chain continue to deliver for the U.S Army, ensuring rapid fielding and support.”

AV SwitchBlade Loitering Munition

According to AV, the Switchblade 300 Block 20 provides enhanced operational capabilities, including a high-resolution EO/IR panning camera suite and a touchscreen Fire Control Unit. The missile system is lightweight, weighs about 4 pounds, and can rapidly be deployed in less than 2 minutes.

The system can launch from a tube from land, sea or mobile platforms.