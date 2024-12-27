Voyager, LEOcloud to Advance Space-Based Edge Computing Technology

Voyager , a company offering national security and space services, is partnering with space-based cloud services provider LEOcloud to advance edge computing technology .

The two companies will work under a project grant awarded by the Air Force Research Laboratory Regional Network – Mid-Atlantic as part of its Spring 2024 funding cycle, Voyager said Monday.

Advancing Edge Computing

Efforts are aimed at further developing edge computing capabilities in space, focusing on space-based neuro processing technology. The project also intends to enhance artificial intelligence-driven deep data fusion, microgravity research and development and autonomous operations.

The grant is meant to fast-track the development of technologies such as dual-use applications needed by the commercial and defense sectors. The collaboration aligns with efforts to transform space technology and strengthen the United States’ leadership in space and defense technology development.

LEOcloud CEO Dennis Gatens , said of the partnership with Voyager, “Together, we are setting new standards for reliability and performance in the space industry.”