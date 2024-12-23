Verizon Frontline Boosts NORAD Tracks Santa Initiative

Verizon Frontline and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, have collaborated once more to track Santa Claus’ yearly journey.

The company said it will ensure the NORAD Track Santa initiative will have reliable connectivity so people, especially children, can see where Santa is on Dec. 24.

NORAD Tracks Santa Initiative

The initiative, which was started 22 years ago, allows children to call its toll-free hotline to know Santa’s wherabouts during his annual excursion. Verizon will leverage its enhanced network, including its C-Band spectrum, to provide 5G connectivity and redundant Wi-Fi for the hotline.

Verizon will also utilize its Cradlepoint routers, Wi-Fi jetpacks, Low-Earth Orbit service and mobile assets for onsite support to boost the command’s operations. In addition, the company will assign its consulting services team to maintain the Interactive Voice Response system and help the hotline handle more than 130,000 calls.

Verizon will employ 900 in-person and 200 virtual volunteers for the annual Christmas Eve project.

Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of public sector at Verizon and 2024 Wash100 Award winner, remarked, “We’re honored to continue this holiday tradition with NORAD, a partnership that has brought joy and wonder to families for more than two decades. By combining innovative technology with holiday spirit, we help bring Santa’s journey to life for children everywhere.”

To track Santa, call 1-877-Hi-NORAD or 1-877-446-6723, visit www.noradsanta.org, or download the NORAD Tracks Santa app on Apple or Google Play.