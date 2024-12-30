V2X Receives $170M Contract to Support DEA Aircraft Fleet

V2X has secured a $170 million contract from the Drug Enforcement Administration to continue supporting the agency’s aircraft fleet.

Under the five-year contract, V2X aims to maintain operational readiness throughout the DEA’s fleet of more than 100 aircraft, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced Monday. The contract award extends V2X’s more than two decade collaboration with the DEA.

Jeremy Wensinger , president and CEO of V2X, said, “V2X has consistently demonstrated a complete understanding of the DEA’s mission, and the flexibility required to support its special mission aircraft and pilot development.”

“This award reflects the trust placed in our team to deliver high-impact solutions that empower the DEA to combat drug trafficking and safeguard national security,” Wensinger noted.

V2X’s Support of Military Aircraft

V2X continues to be selected to leverage its national security experience to improve military aircraft. In August, the U.S. Navy awarded the company a $747 million contract to enhance the branch’s F-5 Adversary aircraft.

V2X HQ Relocates to Reston

V2X’s recent contract award also follows the company’s relocation of its Northern Virginia headquarters from McLean to Reston on Dec. 17.

The company looks to strengthen relationships with various aerospace, technology and defense industries while providing a collaborative workspace for its global staff members.